Local veterans compete in ruck march

“The land of the free because of the brave.”

That quote is spot-on when thinking of Veterans Day.

On Friday Nov. 11, the Wallkill Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 8441 honored and saluted vets and brought awareness to the community of Vernon by participating in a ruck march. According to post commander Dean Spadavecchia, a ruck march reflects military marches with 40 – 60lb backpacks and a decided mileage. About eight veterans of the army, navy and marines ruck marched three miles from Mountain Creek South to the VFW post on Route 94 in Vernon.

“This is our second ruck march and we intend to make the marches an annual Veterans Day event,” said Spadavecchia. “We do it to remember and honor all our veterans past and present.”

Fellowship continued after the ceremony as VFW attendees enjoyed an All-American lunch at the post.

Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day in 1919, recalling the first anniversary of the end of World War I. The number 11 is very significant. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 signaled the end of the war. President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954, personifying the holiday to salute veterans of all wars and conflicts, peacetime vets and active military.

Commander Spadavecchia encourages all overseas veterans to join the Wallkill Valley VFW. For further information, call the post 973-764-9382.