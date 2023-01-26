Lounsberry Hollow fifth-grade band students perform

Lounsberry Hollow School’s Winter Band Concert was presented by the fifth-grade band students Jan. 24.

Nearly 200 people attended the concert at the Vernon school, which houses fourth and fifth grades.

The concert began with the Rob Grice tune “Twelve O’Clock Strikes,” followed by multiple small ensemble pieces. It closed with Sean O’Loughlin’s “Ancient Hunters.”

The students practiced throughout the fall under the direction of Jaclyn Havington.

At the spring concert, fourth-graders will perform as well.