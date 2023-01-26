x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Lounsberry Hollow fifth-grade band students perform

VERNON. About 200 people attended the Winter Band Concert.

Vernon /
| 26 Jan 2023 | 02:03
    Fifth-graders perform in Lounsberry Hollow School’s Winter Band Concert on Jan. 24. (Photos provided)
    Fifth-graders perform in Lounsberry Hollow School’s Winter Band Concert on Jan. 24. (Photos provided)
    Lounsberry Hollow fifth-grade band students perform

Lounsberry Hollow School’s Winter Band Concert was presented by the fifth-grade band students Jan. 24.

Nearly 200 people attended the concert at the Vernon school, which houses fourth and fifth grades.

The concert began with the Rob Grice tune “Twelve O’Clock Strikes,” followed by multiple small ensemble pieces. It closed with Sean O’Loughlin’s “Ancient Hunters.”

The students practiced throughout the fall under the direction of Jaclyn Havington.

At the spring concert, fourth-graders will perform as well.