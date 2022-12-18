x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Lounsberry Hollow students read to younger children

VERNON. Members of the K-Kids Club at Lounsberry Hollow School read holiday stories to students at Cedar Mountain and Rolling Hills schools.

| 18 Dec 2022 | 09:55
    Members of the K-Kids Club at Lounsberry Hollow School read holiday stories to students at Cedar Mountain and Rolling Hills schools.
    Members of the K-Kids Club at Lounsberry Hollow School read holiday stories to students at Cedar Mountain and Rolling Hills schools. ( Photo provided)
    A fifth-grader from Lounsberry Hollow School in Vernon reads a holiday story to younger students.
    A fifth-grader from Lounsberry Hollow School in Vernon reads a holiday story to younger students. ( Photo provided)
    Members of the K-Kids Club at Lounsberry Hollow School with their advisers, Cheryl Reed and Teddy Babich.
    Members of the K-Kids Club at Lounsberry Hollow School with their advisers, Cheryl Reed and Teddy Babich. ( Photo provided)

Fourth- and fifth-graders in Lounsberry Hollow School’s K-Kids Club led shared their love of reading with students at Cedar Mountain and Rolling Hills schools recently.

The students went to both schools after their day ended to read their favorite holiday stories to students in kindergarten through third grade.

Many of the Lounsberry students had the chance to see their former teachers and, in some cases, to read to their younger siblings.

K-Kids is a student-led community service organization sponsored by a Kiwanis Club. The Lounsberry Hollow group is overseen by teachers Cheryl Reed and Teddy Babich.