Lusscroft Farm holds barn sale, maple-sugaring open house Saturday

A barn sale benefiting Lusscroft Farm in Wantage is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

The huge barn and the bunkhouse are filled with new donations of furniture, lamps, glassware, books, kitchen items, wall art, jewelry, decorative items, vintage items, tools, toys and more.

The sale uses a “name your price” format: no reasonable offer is refused.

Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road, is a historic farm owned by the state. Proceeds of the barn sale will be used to restore the buildings and grounds.

Also Saturday, the farm will host a Maple Sugaring Open House from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

See how maple syrup is made. Fresh maple syrup will be on sale; only one per family because of limited supply.