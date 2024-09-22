Lusscroft Farm sales today

The Lusscroft Farm Main Barn, Bunkhouse Building and Holiday Cottage will all be open for shoppers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 22 and 29.

The cottage is filled with Christmas-themed gifts and decoration - all for sale.

The barn is filled with home and garden items, including jewelry, wall art, lamps, tools, sporting goods, toys, pet items, office supplies, glassware, and vintage and collectible items.

The barn was replenished with new stock from the September Donation Day event.

The bunkhouse offers gently used furniture, including bedroom furniture, desks, dining room sets, sofas, chairs and more.

Lusscroft Farm is at 50 Neilson Road, Wantage.

Funds raised from this event go to restoration of the buildings and grounds at the historic farm.

For information, go online to Lusscroft.org or call 973-288-2760.