Main St. project to include new lightpoles

Jersey Central Power and Light has shown interest in helping Sussex Borough replace the lampposts during its current Main Street revitalization project, but Mayor Edward Meyer said the borough will have to do some work on the bases to make them fit.

The council came to a consensus to move forward and have engineer Harold Pellow work with JCP&L to produce a plan.

Meyer said the utility also is willing to move some of the electric poles, including replacing one that will bend.

Councilman Frank Dykstra said the base adapter is rusting and the borough would have to replace the current round bases with square ones. While JCP&L would be responsible for and pay for the lamps, the bases would be the borough’s responsibility.

“They were not going to help us with this, and now they are,” Meyer said. “But now we’re getting into a timeline challenge because we’ve got an approved plan by the (Dept. of Transportation).”

There was some concern that it could push the project back, but Council President Robert Holowach was a strong proponent of doing the project “right the first time.”