Major road project planned in Vernon

Planning has started for a state Department of Transportation project in Vernon, County Administrator Ron Tappan told the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners at its meeting May 10.

Roads will be resurfaced from Pleasant Valley Road to Maple Grange. Three large catch basins will be repaired or replaced along with guardrails and sidewalks that are compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s going to be a huge project,” Tappan said.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is expected to approve the permits by July, and work could start in summer 2025, he added.