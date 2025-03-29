Maple Sugarin’ Open House today

A Maple Sugarin’ Open House is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 29 at Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road, Sussex.

It will include live demonstrations of how to tap maple trees, collect sap and process it into maple syrup. Fresh maple syrup will be available for purchase while supplies last.

The Barn and Christmas Cottage will be open to shoppers. The Barn is filled with gently used home and garden items and the Cottage is filled with Christmas themed gifts and decorations.

Proceeds from the syrup and other sales go to ongoing restoration efforts at Lusscroft.

Free admission and free parking.