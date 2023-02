The newly formed women’s group Women Take Heart at St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon will host a Mardi Gras celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Those attending are asked to bring something that they plan to give up during Lent to share with the group,

To register for the event, call the parish office at 973-827-3248 or send email to womentakeheart@gmail.com