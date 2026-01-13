Marks appointed county administrator

After serving as interim county administrator in the wake of Ron Tappan’s resignation from the post in October, Christina Marks was elevated to permanent administrator at the Jan. 2 Sussex County Board of County Commissioners reorganizational meeting.

“I have been an employee of the County of Sussex for almost 19 years, and I am honored by this appointment,” Marks said. “I consider myself a public servant to the residents and taxpayers of Sussex County, and I look forward to working in alignment with the mission of the Board of Commissioners to ensuring the county continues to provide the best for its residents. The county is fortunate to have exceptional employees, and I look forward to working with them in this new role and excited for this next chapter in my career.”

Marks’ three-year contract pays $155,000 this year, $165,000 next year and $175,000 in 2028. She will also no longer be clerk and chief of staff of the Board of Commissioners. That role will be filled by Linda Miller.

“I might be the only woman serving on this board, but today we made Sussex County history,” said county commissioner Jill Space, who was appointed commissioners director. “We swore in our very first female county administrator. In fact, Sussex County administration is now run by a fantastic group of women including County Deputy Administrator Lorraine Hentz, CFO County Treasurer Elke Yetter, Clerk of the Board Linda Miller, Christine Florio from Health and Human Services and I’m not a feminist. I’m just proud that we do have some women around here that deserve recognition.”