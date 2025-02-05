Master Gardener program offered

Become a Certified Rutgers Master Gardener by learning the science of gardening through 11 classes delivered by experts, along with additional content and hands-on activities.

After successful completion of the course, Master Gardener intern volunteers are given additional instruction at no additional charge to complete their training.

Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers extend the reach of the university through educational programming, demonstrations, projects and Garden Helpline support.

The program costs $250.

Topics include botany, soils, entomology, composting, vegetables, tree fruit, woody plants, herbaceous plants, lawn care, plant pathology and pruning.

Classes will be held at the extension office, 130 Morris Turnpike, Newton, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11 to April 22. An online option is available.

For information and to register, go online to sussex.njaes.rutgers.edu/garden/; call Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County program coordinator Lisa Chiariello at 973-948-3040 (option 3); or send email to lisa.chiariello@rutgers.edu