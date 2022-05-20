May Psychic Faire at Crystals of Quartz House of Healing

Whether you’re just curious or a true believer, you’ll be welcome at the May Psychic Faire happening this weekend, May 21 and 22, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Crystals of Quartz House of Healing (449 Route 94) in Vernon — the event host’s second Psychic Faire of the year!

There will be live music, crafts, a food truck, vendors, tarot, reiki, yoga, and more! The entry fee is $5 and all proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

For more information on this event, visit the Facebook page at the following link, or check out crystalsofquartz.com.