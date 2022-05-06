x
Meet your first responders

Vernon /
| 06 May 2022 | 12:11
    The Vernon Ambulance EMT Squad visited the Dorothy Henry Library on Saturday April 30 offering ambulance tours and how the squad members offer help in their community. The Vernon Township Ambulance Squad plans on future events to meet and greet the community and also recruit new members.
    Squad members explain the workings of the ambulance to eager to learn youngsters. ( Photo by Janet Redyke)