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Memorial Day carnival comes to Skylands Stadium

Augusta. Skylands Stadium hosted a Memorial Day Carnival last weekend.

Skylands Stadium /
| 25 May 2026 | 10:30
    <b>Visitors walk the midway at the Memorial Day Carnival at Skylands Stadium.</b>
    Visitors walk the midway at the Memorial Day Carnival at Skylands Stadium. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Brandon Bordt of Lafayette stands in front of the carousel.</b>
    Brandon Bordt of Lafayette stands in front of the carousel. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Jim Gaffney of Lafayette stands with his grandchildren, Jack and Theia, in front of a concession stand.</b>
    Jim Gaffney of Lafayette stands with his grandchildren, Jack and Theia, in front of a concession stand. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)