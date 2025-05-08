Miners open 10th season

The Sussex County Miners begin their 10th season Thursday, May 8 with a home game against Trois-Rivières Aigles.

The game, which begins at 7:05 p.m., will be followed by a drone light show at Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

Making their debut tonight are members of the Minerettes dance and cheer team. They will perform at various games during the season, include on May 15 and May 25.

Other anniversary celebrations this weekend:

• 10th Anniversary Commemorative Gold Coin giveaway Friday, May 9.

• Paint the Park Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Atlantic Health Systems on Saturday, May 10. T-shirt giveaway, Paint the Park Pink jersey auction, postgame fireworks.

• Mother’s Day Brunch presented by the Barnyard on Sunday, May 11.

Among the promotions planned this season are classic car shows May 23, June 27, July 18 and Aug. 30.

As part of the Miners’ Community First Initiative, the “Fill It Up Regulars” campaign will support Blakely Boyle, a 4-year-old from Sparta battling T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

All proceeds from jersey auctions and related fundraising efforts will go directly to Blakely and her family.

“We’re taking Jersey pride and turning it into something powerful,” said Miners general manager Vincent Sangemino. “This is about celebrating our roots and rallying around a local family that could use all our love and support.

“The Miners’ goal is to make an impact on and off the field, and we encourage fans to join us in helping Blakely fight against cancer.”

Theme nights

Four theme nights along with special events are scheduled.

The “Through the Decades” series includes Relive the Swinging 60s on May 13, Groovy 70s on June 10, Big 80s on June 11 and Nickelodeon 90s on June 29.

Also planned:

• June 12: Squid Games Night.

• June 13: Miners Murder Mystery Night.

• July 10: Casino Night fundraiser benefiting Benny’s Bodega and Up and Above.

Fireworks will follow the games on these dates:

• Jersey Shore Night on May 24. Miners Beach Bag giveaway presented by Provident Bank.

• 10th Anniversary Bobblehead giveaway June 14.

• Wonka’s Golden Ticket giveaway June 28.

• Fourth of July Weekend Extravaganza on July 4-5.

• Star Wars Night on July 19. Lightsaber giveaway.

• Harry Potter Night on Aug. 2. Harry Potter wand giveaway, sponsored by Frankford Township.

• Gold Rush Night on Aug. 16.

• Alter Ego Night on Aug. 30.

• The Greatest Night in Baseball on Aug. 31.

For information about tickets, send email to contact@scminers.com or call 973-383-7644.