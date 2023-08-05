x
Miss Montague crowned Queen of the Fair

| 05 Aug 2023 | 10:24
    Miss Montague 2023 Ashleigh Dickson was chosen Queen of the Fair on Saturday night, Aug. 5. (Photos by Sammie Finch)
    The Queen of the Fair, Miss Montague Ashleigh Dickson, left, and her Court pose in the carriage.
    From left are first runner-up Miss Wantage Mackenzie Baker, 2023 Queen of the Fair Miss Montague Ashleigh Dickson, second runner-up Miss Lafayette Amelya Race and Miss Hardyston Kayla Van Ginneken, who won the People’s Choice Award.
    From left are Miss Hampton Kaitlyn Horn, 2023 Queen of the Fair Miss Montague Ashleigh Dickson, Miss Lafayette Amelya Race, Miss Wantage Mackenzie Baker, Miss Stillwater Delaney Burke and Miss Franklin Chrystine Rodriguez-Mowles.
    Miss Montague 2023 Ashleigh Dickson was chosen Queen of the Fair.
Miss Montague Ashleigh Dickson was chosen Queen of the Fair 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 5 during the second evening of the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

The first runner-up was Miss Wantage Mackenzie Baker and the second runner-up was Miss Lafayette Amelya Race.

The 19 contestants were narrowed to six, including Miss Franklin Chrystine Rodriguez-Mowles, Miss Hampton Kaitlyn Horn and Miss Stillwater Delaney Burke.

Miss Hardyston Kayla Van Ginneken won the People’s Choice Award.