Montague Day celebration announced

Montague Township will celebrate Montague Day on Saturday, June 25, at the Township Municipal Building (277 Clove Road, Montague). The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. and run until dusk when a great fireworks display will take place.

Get ready for a variety of fun games for the whole family, including a dunk tank and water slide. Vendors will be present. Miss Montague and Little Miss Montague contests will take place in the main tent at 4:30 p.m. (applications are available on the township website). A band will play from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Wallaby Tales will bring some small animals and/or amphibians and give a talk explaining their lifestyles and eating habits. The Montague Fire Department will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers, and ice cream, soda and water will be for sale as well.

One of the highlights will be a display of classic cars. If you would like to be a vendor, register with the Municipal Clerk’s office at 973-293-7300. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this fun-filled day!