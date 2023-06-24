Mountain Creek Waterpark opens

Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon will open its waterpark Saturday, June 24.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends through Labor Day.

The waterpark includes such rides as the Colorado River Rapids, Zero G, High Tide Wavepool and Canyon Cliff Jump.

Full-day tickets start at $49.99 and season passes at $79.99. They may be purchased online at MountainCreek.com/Waterpark

Advance online reservations are required.

“We’re excited to be just a little over a week away from the season opening of Mountain Creek Waterpark,” said Hugh Reynolds, chief marketing officer at Mountain Creek Resort.

“We are proud to continue to offer the area’s most unique mountain waterpark and look forward to welcoming our guests back for another summer of cliff jumping, water sliding, mountain coastering good fun for all. Our team has been hard at work getting the park ready to share another incredible summer of fun in the sun with you and we hope to see you at the mountain this summer.”

The resort is hiring for a variety of positions from full-time mountain operation jobs to seasonal lifeguards, sous chefs and guest ambassadors. Mountain Creek Waterpark will cover the cost of lifeguard certifications. For information or to apply for a position, go online to MountainCreek.com