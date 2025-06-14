N.J. lifts drought warning

Nearly seven months after declaring a statewide drought warning, New Jersey lifted it, citing recent improvements to water supplies.

The Coastal South region of the state remains under a drought watch “due to persistent deficits in groundwater and stream flow,” according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

“It is a great relief to see that more typical rainfall patterns have returned to the state,” Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said.

“I appreciate the cooperation we have had from the public and the help from all of our stakeholders - from water utilities to local governments and environmental advocates - who worked hard to spread the message of conservation over the past nine months.

“All of us continue to stress that even though conditions have improved, water conservation is always important, especially as drought conditions become more persistent as a result of climate change.”

State Climatologist David Robinson said, “Record-breaking dry fall and near record-breaking dry winter conditions led to prolonged water supply deficits. Precipitation approached normal totals in early spring, followed by New Jersey’s fifth-wettest May dating back to 1895.

“Just in time for summer, the recent wet period returned water supplies to near normal conditions.”

The DEP’s weekly report issued June 11 said from a half-inch to 3 3/4 inches of rain had fallen between June 1 and June 8.

In northwest New Jersey, the 90-day precipitation level has been near or above normal for the past four weeks.

The combined storage level for reservoirs in northern New Jersey is about 95 percent. It had fallen to about 70 percent last fall.

The drought period, dating to last summer, included the driest fall on record for New Jersey with the third-driest September on record, the driest month on record (October) and the third-driest January on record.

In the past 90 days, precipitation patterns and reservoir storage levels have returned to normal statewide, the DEP said.

During that period, precipitation has ranged from 12 to 15 inches, with most counties receiving 1 to 3 inches above normal.

In northern New Jersey, streamflow and groundwater have returned to more typical conditions.