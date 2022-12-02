New Court Appointed Special Advocates sworn in

A group of community volunteers were sworn in Dec. 1 as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) by the Hon. Michael Paul Wright.

CASA of Morris and Sussex Counties, a nonprofit organization, trains and supervises community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect or abandonment.

The new volunteers have made the commitment to “speak up” for these children in court and to ensure that they receive the medical and educational resources they need to heal and thrive.

Their best-interest advocacy ensures that children in foster care find permanent, safe and nurturing homes in a timely manner.

Family and friends gathered at the Morris County Courthouse to watch the volunteers take an oath agreeing to advocate for the best interest of the child and to perform the role of a judiciary volunteer.

The new volunteers include Joan Choy (Chatham), John Codd (Morristown), Olga Digina (Livingston), Jordan Fried (Morristown), Jill Hoffman (Parsippany), Jill Pastore (Stanhope), Sarika Raje (Morris Plains), Jenna Richardson (Netcong) and Naomi Still (Morristown).

The CASA volunteers participated in a 36-hour training program before being sworn in to be assigned to a child in the foster care system. The \volunteers also attend regularly scheduled training workshops to strengthen their advocacy efforts throughout their time with CASA.

CASA volunteers visit with the child regularly, attend court hearings and school meetings, and meet with all parties involved in the child’s case. The volunteers report their findings to the court and make recommendations for the child’s best interest.

“Our volunteers pledge to advocate for each child until the case is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home,” said Lisa Barsky Firkser, executive director of CASA of Morris and Sussex Counties. “The advocate is often the only consistent adult presence in the child’s life. CASA advocates are the heart and soul of our organization.”