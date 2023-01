New Jersey State Police rescued a Sandyston resident reported missing Dec. 17, 24 hours after he went riding on a utility terrain vehicle in Stokes State Forest, CBS New York reported Jan. 6.

Tom McHugh was unconscious with a dangerously low body temperature when the troopers found him a half-mile from his wrecked vehicle, CBS said.

They warmed him by lying on top of him, then pulled him to a rescue vehicle.

He has recovered completely, his daughter told the television reporter.