Recently, SHI awarded the NJAC Foundation with a grant of $10,500 for county vocational-technical school graduates who are planning to continue their education at a county college or state college/university. The Foundation is in the process of distributing that contribution to all 21 counties in the form of a single, $500 scholarship for each county. Patrick Babich was the chosen recipient in Sussex County. He will be attending Sussex County Community College with an intended program of study of electronics engineering. His interest in electronics started early in his life. Babich has had much experience with Apple products. The summer going into his senior year, he spent time obtaining several Apple phone repair certifications. After a few months, he was able to successfully complete his first phone repair. Babich is in the mechatronic and robotics CTE program at Sussex County Technical School.

Amazon awarded the NJAC Foundation with a grant of $10,000 for county vocational-technical school graduates looking to attend a county college or state college/university. The Foundation has decided to distribute that grant in the form of a single $475 scholarship to each of the state’s 21 counties. In Sussex County, Emily Kinkead was the recipient. Kinkead will be attending Sussex County Community College. She has been a member in many clubs and organizations such as Skills USA, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. Kinkead is an academic high honors student. She has participated in three seasons of varsity sports — tennis, basketball and softball — at for the Sussex County Technical School. Kinkead also maintained a 4.0 GPA.

Kayla Choi and Riley Feichtl, are recipients of the Investors Foundation Scholarship. Investors Bank has awarded the NJAC Foundation with a grant of $21,000 for county vocational-technical school graduates who will continue their education at a county college or state college/university. The Foundation has decided to give two, $500 scholarships to each of N.J.’s 21 counties. Choi will be attending Rutgers University for accounting. She has been working as a freelance artist for several years, while creating original designs for her clients. Choi has been involved in numerous school-related activities, such as the National Technical Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society at the Sussex County Technical School. Feichtl will be attending Sussex County Community College to study pre-medical/dental. Feichtl is currently ranked seventh out of 166 students while possessing a 4.36 GPA. Feichtl has already obtained several college credits in literature, mathematics and biology. She is also a three-season athlete, at Sussex County Technical School and is in the top of her class.

In a statement, the Sussex County Commissioners said, “On behalf of the Sussex County Board of Commissioners, we recognize these four students for their hard work and impeccable academics. Each student has been involved in various school-related clubs and organizations, and have shown what it is to be an all-around great student. We wish the best of luck to these four students from Sussex County Technical School and the rest of the students from Sussex County schools’ 2022 graduating class.”