Nonprofits receive $159,043

The German Christmas Market of New Jersey has given $159,043 in grants and payments to 56 charities and nonprofit organizations in Sussex County.

That was another record total after the volunteer-run nonprofit organization presented more than $122,000 to 44 groups last year.

The market has distributed a total of $771,655 since 2001.

The 56 recipients this year were the largest number to benefit from the market, held Dec. 6-8 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. The three-day event attracted about 35,000 visitors, also a record.

During a gathering Sunday, March 9 at the fairgrounds, Sabine Watson, president of the German Christmas Market, said the market raised $740,000 in 2024.

”In the four years that we have been here at the fairgrounds, our market has doubled in income,” with an average annual increase of 32 percent, she said.

Expenses in 2024 were $519,000, topping the half-million-dollar mark for the first time. Much of that money went to equipment, storage “and our most recent addition this past year, the return of our beloved Christmas Market huts.”

The market’s biggest expenses are the Cookie Hut, security and decor, including holiday lights, horse-drawn carriage rides, “the best holiday train exhibit ever” as well as visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus, Watson said.

She credited the decision three years ago to charge an entrance fee with enabling the market to keep its promise “of giving back to the extent we do or possibly at all - and that is not acceptable for us.”

In addition to the entrance fees, the market receives the most income from the Cookie Hut, vendor fees, food and drink sales, and sponsorships.

The money left after the distribution to the nonprofits will be used for new equipment, future projects, planning for the market’s 25th anniversary in 2026, and savings in case bad weather limits income from future markets.

15 new recipients

The $138,125 in grants distributed this year went to 31 organizations that previously received money and to 15 new ones.

Another 10 nonprofits received a total of $20,918 for services provided at the market in December. Those in-kind services included baking items for sale, food service cleanup, parking assistance, setting up Christmas trees and handing out candy canes.

Dan Sarnowski, chairman of the market’s Charities Committee, said only one applicant did not receive a grant this year.

While grants are not awarded according to categories, the data show that the most money went to nonprofits aiding children and young people, then to those providing shelter, those providing food and nutrition, educational programs and scholarships, and arts and entertainment, he said.

The 2025 market is scheduled Dec. 5-7 at the fairgrounds.