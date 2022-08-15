Oil City Road bridge work bid approved

The Sussex County Commissioners unanimously approved the bid for the replacement of Bridge X-50, which carries Oil City Road over a branch of the Wallkill River.

Four companies bid on the project; Colonelli Brothers Inc., of Hackensack was selected to perform the work. The bid was opened on July 27.

The commissioners also approved closing the bridge and setting up a detour along State Line Road in the Town of Minisink in New York State.

Johnson Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc., the design consultant of for the County’s Engineering Dept. developed the traffic plans for both the detour and the work zone. Oil City Road will be open to local traffic only during the project, and traffic will be detoured along Route 284 across the New York State line and onto Stateline Road until it meets with Oil City Road again.

Assistant County Engineer Matthew Sinke said that since the contract has just been approved, there have been no discussions with Grade Construction yet regarding a schedule for the project. However, he did say the project could last eight to 10 months.

The county did not specify when the road would be closed and how long the replacement would take.