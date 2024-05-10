Older Americans event today at fairgrounds

Sussex County will celebrate Older Americans Month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds Agriculture Pavilion, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The event will provide information, education, comradery and entertainment. It is sponsored by Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services.

The theme is “Powered by Connection,” which focuses on the profound impact that meaningful connections have on the well-being and health of older adults.

“It’s not just about having someone to chat with, it’s about the transformative potential of community engagement in enhancing mental, physical and emotional well-being,” said Lorraine Hentz, deputy county administrator.

By recognizing and nurturing the role that connectedness plays, we can mitigate issues like loneliness, ultimately promoting healthy aging for more Americans, she added.

Space is limited so pre-paid registration of $5 per person is required. Registrations received after May 1 will be $10 per person. Checks should be made payable to “Senior Services Trust Fund” and submitted to Sussex County Division of Senior Services, One Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860.

Those attending are asking to bring one non-perishable item to help stock the food pantry at the Division of Social Services. Items typically needed include shelf stable milk, meals in a can, peanut butter, jelly, pasta sauce, pasta, canned chicken, chicken soup, granola bars, cereal, toiletries and paper towels, and pet food.

For information, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1277 or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us