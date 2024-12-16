Operation Toy Train sets records

Operation Toy Train collected 44,191 toys this year - the most it has collected in a single season in its 16 years.
The 21,749 toys collected Saturday, Dec. 14 were the most collected in a single day.
The stops that day included Newfoundland, Sparta and Vernon. In Sparta, 2,543 toys were collected. There were 1,160 toys donated in Newfoundland and 543 in Vernon.
The project also had the most locations this year: 52 stops in 48 cities in five states. All but two of the repeat runs saw an increase in donations from last year.
Ten railroads were involved in collecting donated toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Foundation, which will distribute them to underprivileged children.