Parks add pickleball, disc golf

In the next few months, Wantage will be adding pickleball courts, baseball fields, a disc golf course and more to its parks.

Throughout the summer, the township plans to build new facilities throughout two parks on Sherman Ridge Road.

Construction of four pickleball courts in Woodbourne Park will begin in July and is expected to be completed in August. The courts will be paid for with a $70,000 local recreational improvement grant from the state Department of Community Affairs.

Gov. Phil Murphy has allocated $25 million for that grant program.

“It’s (pickleball) a booming sport right now. You see it on TV now. People have come forth to us and asked about installing pickleball courts. The wave is moving up this way,” said Township Administrator Michael Restel.

The pickleball courts will replace one basketball court near the playground, which previously was an ice rink.

Papakating Park

Plans also are in place for Papakating Park, previously known as the Berry Road property.

Located across the street from Woodbourne Park, the area is open for walking, biking, fishing and disc golf. The park can be accessed from Sherman Ridge Road.

The new 18-hole disc golf course had a light opening on Wantage Day in early June. A grand opening is planned July 15.

Dan Doyle, owner of the Oasis at Warwick, N.Y., designed the disc golf course.

“Disc golf has been growing and growing steadily and then the pandemic exploded the sport. More people were looking for ways to do sports outside alone,” he said.

The 18-hole course has wooded and open sections throughout the park and is fully functional.

Additional plans for the new park include two baseball fields and a parking lot.

“We have a lot of good future plans for the park across the street (from Woodbourne Park),” Restel said.