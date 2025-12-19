Pass it Along brings community together through holiday service

Pass it Along continued its mission of strengthening the community by bringing neighbors together through meaningful acts of service, impacting hundreds of local families this season.

Through its annual Winter Note in a Coat Drive, the organization collected and distributed more than 539 coats to Project Self-Sufficiency, helping children and adults stay warm as winter begins. Each coat included a handwritten note of encouragement created by Pass it Along’s Service Corps teens.

The group also hosted its annual Family Volunteer Day, welcoming volunteers of all ages to participate in service projects such as decorating Thanksgiving meal boxes and placemats and packing meals for four local nonprofit partners: Benny’s Bodega, Family Promise, Norwescap and Caring Partners. The event provided 50 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need in Sussex County.

Pass it Along continued its Thanksgiving Meal Delivery Tradition at Manna House through Meals on Wheels, a program running since 2001 that brings food, warmth and holiday cheer to homebound seniors.