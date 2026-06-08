Pass It Along fundraiser at Grayfields Polo Club to support youth programs

Community members will gather June 20 at Grayfields Polo Club for a fundraiser benefiting Pass It Along, a nonprofit organization that empowers young people through volunteerism, leadership development and community service.

The event will feature a day of polo, tailgating, food, beverages, live entertainment and a silent auction. Auction items will include luxury experiences, vacation stays, sports tickets and gift certificates.

Proceeds will support Pass It Along’s programs, which focus on building confidence, compassion, resilience and purpose among local youth.

Organizers are encouraging individuals, families, businesses and community organizations to reserve tailgate spaces and invite friends, clients and colleagues to participate in the event.