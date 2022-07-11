Persistence paves the way; a smile lights it

“It took me to age 42 to get my diploma. On the way, I made something of myself and learned different trades.”

Denise Clarke, dressed in her cap and blue gown, stood smiling with her family as she held up her high school diploma for photos. She had completed her high school equivalency program last year and the ceremony was held June 29 at Sussex County Community College (SCCC).

She’ll continue her education with college this fall, on her way to becoming a teacher. She’s been accepted by both SCCC and Liberty University.

Two times a week for three hours a day over four months Clarke attended the classes at SCCC. It wasn’t easy, and sometimes stressful “and the math alone — Einstein couldn’t have done,” Clarke said. Her instructors made it worthwhile. “It made me stronger in the idea, ‘I can do this, go back to school and get a degree.’”

Clarke works as a school aid in the first grade classroom of teacher Kristina Megnin at Cedar Mountain Primary School. “I was blessed to get here — there’s not one kid who walks out of her class unable to read. She’s just amazing and became a very good friend of mine and a supporter for what I needed to do to become a teacher.”

A Long Road

The bullying began in Lounsberry Hollow Middle School when Clarke was 12 years old. “I was bullied because of my appearance. I had gum disease and my teeth would rot away.” She underwent 15 root canals but her teeth continued to deteriorate and others cruelly tormented her.

Her parents put her in Sussex County Technical School for high school, figuring things would be better in a smaller school population. They weren’t. But Clarke said she is grateful she always had the love and support of her parents, sister Dawn and brother Rob. It made her stronger. She is glad she confided in them. “Never be afraid to ask for help,” she says.

“I was 16 years old when my parents pulled me out of school. I remember it like it was yesterday. I was inside a diner with my brother and some of his friends. A boy that I liked at school was there and asked if I want to go for a walk. We walked to the back of the building. There were two girls — friends of his from school — waiting for me. They beat me up and almost ran over me when they were leaving.”

He parents took her out of school for her safety. Clarke didn’t have a lot of friends. “I was always isolated. I spent a lot of time in my room with music. You can tell my mood by the words of the song I listen to.”

She met her husband Richard while she was bartending at Pavinci Italian Grill; he was waiting tables there. They’ve been together for 16 years; July 31 will be their 12th wedding anniversary. “He’s put up with a lot when it comes to my pain in my mouth and just emotional leftovers; he’s kind of like my hero through this whole situation.” They are the parents of twins, son George and daughter Mikayla, both 10 now.

New Smile, New Confidence

“Five years ago, June 14, 2017, my wonderful husband took money from his annuity to get me implant surgery.” Clarke said.” Her smile today is beautiful. “It changed how people saw me and gave me more confidence, too.”

Today Clarke has her “‘crew’ of mom friends who I vent to, laugh with, spend any time I can with — ladies who have been such support, even weekend study help to pass tests!”

Clarke, who’s also a soccer coach for the Vernon Vertex U-11 travel team along with friend Tina Valenti, says, “I have an addiction for volunteering for anything that has to do with kids.” She loves to dance, and music is important in her life. Singer-songwriter Jewel is a favorite. “She has gotten me through so many things,” she said. Clarke also has a DJ business, Distinctive Entertainment.

“I’m not just going to become a teacher, leader and mentor for just me,” Clarke said, “I’m doing it for my family and to show my kids, life does get sweeter if you work hard for what you want and never give up!”