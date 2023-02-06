PFLAG Sussex County to hold first meeting tonight

The newly organized PFLAG Sussex County will hold its first meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Room 8 at the Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 Sparta Ave.

PFLAG is a national organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families and allies.

The Sussex County chapter is one of eight in New Jersey. There are more than 400 chapters nationwide.

Board members plan to take their cue from the people who attend the first meeting. A facilitator will be there to help with the discussion.

Light snacks will be served.

”We’re going to start off slowly and play it by ear,” said Jill Kubin.

Bob Gasper said the organizers are likely to have an idea of what the needs are after the first few meetings.

The group plans to meet the first Monday of every month at the church, which is not affiliated with PFLAG. Some of the board members are members of the church.

Eventually, the organizers expect to plan a fundraiser and other events as well as to participate in the annual Sussex County Pride Rally in June in Newton.

The burning of a Pride flag being flown at the church a year ago spurred the group to organize PFLAG Sussex County. Another Pride flag was burned in April.

Police have investigated the hate crimes, but no arrests have been made.

When the flag burning received publicity, people from as far away as Virginia and New England sent Pride flags and cash donations to the church.

“This kind of work was just needed in Sussex County to reflect that we welcome all people and diversity,” said Sandy Svenningsen of Branchville.

”There’s a lot of misinformation out there, a lot of ignorance, a lot of intolerance. We’re trying to change that,” she added.

The church has flown a Pride flag daily since its members voted in 2015 to become a reconciling congregation, which welcomes people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, all races and cultures, all income levels, all social classes, and all physical and mental abilities.

For information about PFLAG Sussex County, go online to https://www.facebook.com/pflagsussexcountynj

CORRECTIONS: Jill Kubin’s last name was misspelled in an earlier version of this article. Also, Sue Harris is president of the board, not Kubin.