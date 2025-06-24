x
Photos: 2nd annual Car Show in Vernon

Vernon /
| 24 Jun 2025 | 04:17
    <b>Cars line both side of Main Street in Vernon for the township’s second annual Car Show on Sunday, June 22. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Residents look over cars on Main Street in Vernon during the township’s second annual Car Show on Sunday, June 22. </b>
    <b>Wesley Walters of Vernon poses in one of the cars on display.</b>
    <b>Carmen Reyes poses next to a car on display.</b>
    <b>Mayor Anthony Rossi poses in front of his car.</b>
