Photos: 5K Family Run/Walk in Wantage
maria kovic
Wantage
| 30 Sep 2025 | 04:41
Participants begin the 5K Family Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Woodbourne Veterans Memorial Park in Wantage. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Participants are ready to begin the 5K Family Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Woodbourne Veterans Memorial Park in Wantage.
John Russo of Milford, Pa., wins the 5K Family Run/Walk.
Richard Caras of Nazareth, Pa., is the second-place finisher.
John Russo of Milford, Pa., wins the 5K Family Run/Walk.
Richard Caras of Nazareth, Pa., came in second.
Thomas O’Keefe of Milford, Pa., placed third.
Bridgette and Jianna Monroig of Wantage
Delaney Stigler of Vernon
