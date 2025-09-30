x
Photos: 5K Family Run/Walk in Wantage

Wantage /
| 30 Sep 2025 | 04:41
    <b>Participants begin the 5K Family Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Woodbourne Veterans Memorial Park in Wantage. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Participants are ready to begin the 5K Family Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Woodbourne Veterans Memorial Park in Wantage. </b>
    <b>John Russo of Milford, Pa., wins the 5K Family Run/Walk.</b>
    <b>Richard Caras of Nazareth, Pa., is the second-place finisher.</b>
    <b>John Russo of Milford, Pa., wins the 5K Family Run/Walk.</b>
    <b>Richard Caras of Nazareth, Pa., came in second.</b>
    <b>Thomas O’Keefe of Milford, Pa., placed third.</b>
    <b>Bridgette and Jianna Monroig of Wantage</b>
    <b>Delaney Stigler of Vernon</b>
