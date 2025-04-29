Home
Photos: 63rd annual Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 29 Apr 2025 | 03:58
A man reaches in the water to pull up a fish Saturday, April 26 at the 63rd annual Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest at Sussex County Community College in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Blake Guell, 9, of Haskell with his catch.
The Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest is sponsored by Sussex County PBA Local 138 and the Police Athletic League.
Ariella Cerveny, 8, of Franklin with a fish she caught.
A contest for children age 13 and younger was Saturday, April 26. On Sunday, April 27, there was another contest for those age 14 and older.
Alex Conklin, 13, of Wantage holds a fish he caught.
Grayson Crawn, 12, of Newton.
Lexi Dillinski of Sussex, Ethan Loveland of Vernon and Haylee Romeo of Vernon.
Phoenix Caravello, 12, of Milford, Pa.
