x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Vernon

Vernon /
| 16 Sep 2025 | 04:20
    <b>Residents and officials gather for the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 11 at the Vernon municipal building. </b>(Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Residents and officials gather for the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 11 at the Vernon municipal building. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Bagpipe and drum players followed by an honor guard march into the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 11 in Vernon. </b>
    Bagpipe and drum players followed by an honor guard march into the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 11 in Vernon.
    <b>Juliet Gilbert sings the National Anthem during the ceremony.</b>
    Juliet Gilbert sings the National Anthem during the ceremony.
    <b>Residents and officials gather at the Vernon municipal building for the ceremony.</b>
    Residents and officials gather at the Vernon municipal building for the ceremony.
    Photos: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Vernon
    Photos: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Vernon
    Photos: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Vernon
    Photos: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Vernon