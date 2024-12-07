Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Annual tree lighting in Vernon
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 07 Dec 2024 | 10:35
Santa and Mrs. Claus greet children inside the firehouse Friday, Dec. 6 in Vernon. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Young cheerleaders perform at the tree lighting.
Girl Scouts perform at the tree lighting.
The tree is lit.
Miss Vernon Mackenzie Rivier poses with Mayor Anthony Rossi.
Kenneth Peterson poses with a snowman.
Pixie Pop paints a child’s face.
Miss Vernon Mackenzie Rivier has strands of fairy hair attached by a Vernon Township High School cosmetology student.
A Grinch also applies strands of fairy hair.
Morgan McCabe holds hot chocolate.
Bonnie and Gregg White with cookies and hot chocolate.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
maria kovic
2
Santa
3
Tree lighting
4
Vernon
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED