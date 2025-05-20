Home
Photos: Artstanding 2025 in Vernon
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 20 May 2025 | 07:46
Residents look at student artwork during Artstanding 2025 on Friday, May 16 at Lounsberry Hollow Middle School in Vernon. The annual event highlights the work of students in grades K-12 in the visual, performing and practical arts. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Residents look at student artwork during Artstanding 2025 on Friday, May 16 at Lounsberry Hollow Middle School in Vernon.
About 1,000 attended Artstanding 2025, which featured music, visual art, theatrical productions, dancing, robotics, technology, culinary creations, virtual reality and hands-on activities.
Residents look at student artwork during Artstanding 2025 on Friday, May 16 at Lounsberry Hollow Middle School in Vernon.
Valerie and Sebastian Cruz of Vernon.
Lajos and Melissa Latronico of Vernon.
Carla, Marcus and Paola Arguelles of Glenwood.
Sarah, Ruby and Scarlett Difalco of Vernon.
