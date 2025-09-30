x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Celebrate a Life 5K Walk

Augusta /
| 30 Sep 2025 | 04:35
    <b>Participants begin the annual Celebrate A Life 5K Walk on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Participants begin the annual Celebrate A Life 5K Walk on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>The Celebrate A Life 5K Walk is a fundraiser for Quinlan Care Concepts and all its divisions, including the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice and Quinlan Care Concepts.</b>
    The Celebrate A Life 5K Walk is a fundraiser for Quinlan Care Concepts and all its divisions, including the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice and Quinlan Care Concepts.
    <b>Julia Quinlan speaks to participants before the walk begins.</b>
    Julia Quinlan speaks to participants before the walk begins.
    <b>Andrea Wehrenberg of Hampton Township, Emily Romeo of Hardyston, and Stephanie and Madison House of Sandyston walk in memory of Shannon Thonus, who died of cancer in July.</b>
    Andrea Wehrenberg of Hampton Township, Emily Romeo of Hardyston, and Stephanie and Madison House of Sandyston walk in memory of Shannon Thonus, who died of cancer in July.
    <b>Sarah Strutin of Hackensack and Jake and Colleen Rotunda of Franklin walk in memory of Colleen’s sister Carol, who died of cancer four years ago.</b>
    Sarah Strutin of Hackensack and Jake and Colleen Rotunda of Franklin walk in memory of Colleen’s sister Carol, who died of cancer four years ago.
    <b>Lorri Opitz, a longtime counselor at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, speaks at the event.</b>
    Lorri Opitz, a longtime counselor at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, speaks at the event.
    <b>Julia Quinlan and her son, John.</b>
    Julia Quinlan and her son, John.
    Photos: Celebrate a Life 5K Walk
    <b>Julia Quinlan.</b>
    Julia Quinlan.