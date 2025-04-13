Home
Photos: Easter Egg Trail in Vernon
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 13 Apr 2025 | 05:11
Children pick up eggs along the Easter Egg Trail at Maple Grange Park in Vernon. The annual event from moved to Sunday, April 13 because of the snowy weather a day earlier. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The Easter Bunny greets visitors on the Easter Egg Trail, which was organized by the Vernon Township Recreation Department.
Lucy Belle Weber with a basket full of eggs.
Lily Swankoski of Wantage poses with the Easter Bunny.
Emily, Charlotte, Jen and Colin Gilbert of Warwick, N.Y.
Isabella Kuzicki, Annika Labance, Reese Baumann, Deanna Young and Kaya Bressler.
Pam and Colton Weber, Valerie and Becky Saggau, and Cora-Lynn Weber.
