x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Easter Egg Trail in Vernon

Vernon /
| 13 Apr 2025 | 05:11
    <b>Children pick up eggs along the Easter Egg Trail at Maple Grange Park in Vernon. The annual event from moved to Sunday, April 13 because of the snowy weather a day earlier. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Children pick up eggs along the Easter Egg Trail at Maple Grange Park in Vernon. The annual event from moved to Sunday, April 13 because of the snowy weather a day earlier. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>The Easter Bunny greets visitors on the Easter Egg Trail, which was organized by the Vernon Township Recreation Department.</b>
    The Easter Bunny greets visitors on the Easter Egg Trail, which was organized by the Vernon Township Recreation Department.
    <b>Lucy Belle Weber with a basket full of eggs.</b>
    Lucy Belle Weber with a basket full of eggs.
    Photos: Easter Egg Trail in Vernon
    Photos: Easter Egg Trail in Vernon
    <b>Lily Swankoski of Wantage poses with the Easter Bunny.</b>
    Lily Swankoski of Wantage poses with the Easter Bunny.
    <b>Emily, Charlotte, Jen and Colin Gilbert of Warwick, N.Y.</b>
    Emily, Charlotte, Jen and Colin Gilbert of Warwick, N.Y.
    <b>Isabella Kuzicki, Annika Labance, Reese Baumann, Deanna Young and Kaya Bressler.</b>
    Isabella Kuzicki, Annika Labance, Reese Baumann, Deanna Young and Kaya Bressler.
    <b> Pam and Colton Weber, Valerie and Becky Saggau, and Cora-Lynn Weber.</b>
    Pam and Colton Weber, Valerie and Becky Saggau, and Cora-Lynn Weber.
    Photos: Easter Egg Trail in Vernon
    Photos: Easter Egg Trail in Vernon
    Photos: Easter Egg Trail in Vernon