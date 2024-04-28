Home
Photos: Fishing Derby
maria kovic
Vernon
28 Apr 2024
FD1 Lucas Fish poses with his father, Rob, who is holding a net with the fish that Lucas caught at the Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 28 in Vernon. That was the largest fish caught at the derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
FD2 Mia Nepola, 11, tries her luck at the Fishing Derby sponsored by the Vernon PAL and the township Recreation Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
FD3 Ronan Dixon, 9, gets help with his fishing pole. The derby was at the pond in front off the Vernon Fire Department.
FD4 Lucas Fish holds the trophy that he won for catching the largest fish at the derby. With him is his father, Rob.
FD5 Winners of the Fishing Derby pose with their awards.
Justin Curatolo, 8.
Joey Schmidt, 9.
Charlotte Schreiner, 9.
Gabriella Mish, 10.
Jay Malmeister, 8.
