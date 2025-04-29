x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Fishing Derby in Vernon

| 29 Apr 2025 | 03:55
    <b>Children take part in a Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 27 at the pond in front of the Vernon Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Children take part in a Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 27 at the pond in front of the Vernon Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Hunter and Andrew Romanish, both of Vernon, at the Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 27. </b>
    Hunter and Andrew Romanish, both of Vernon, at the Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 27.
    <b>Estee Polhemus and Madison Kammerer, both of Vernon, at the Fishing Derby, which was sponsored by the Vernon Police Athletic League, the township and Double V Rod &amp; Gun Club.</b>
    Estee Polhemus and Madison Kammerer, both of Vernon, at the Fishing Derby, which was sponsored by the Vernon Police Athletic League, the township and Double V Rod & Gun Club.
    <b>Wyatt and Chris Fors of Vernon.</b>
    Wyatt and Chris Fors of Vernon.
    <b>RaeLynn and Stacie Docherty of Vernon.</b>
    RaeLynn and Stacie Docherty of Vernon.
    <b>Steven and Jaxon Fuchs of Vernon.</b>
    Steven and Jaxon Fuchs of Vernon.
    Photos: Fishing Derby in Vernon