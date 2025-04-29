Home
Photos: Fishing Derby in Vernon
| 29 Apr 2025 | 03:55
Children take part in a Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 27 at the pond in front of the Vernon Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Hunter and Andrew Romanish, both of Vernon, at the Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 27.
Estee Polhemus and Madison Kammerer, both of Vernon, at the Fishing Derby, which was sponsored by the Vernon Police Athletic League, the township and Double V Rod & Gun Club.
Wyatt and Chris Fors of Vernon.
RaeLynn and Stacie Docherty of Vernon.
Steven and Jaxon Fuchs of Vernon.
