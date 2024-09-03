x
Photos: Frankford Township Car Show

Frankford /
| 03 Sep 2024 | 08:33
    <b>Residents look at entries in the Frankford Township Car Show on Aug. 25 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. The show benefited Father John’s Animal House. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Doug Hull of Layton with his car made by the Franklin Automobile Co.</b>
    <b>Dominic Romano of Hardyston.</b>
    <b>Nicole and Will Esceverri of Beemersville.</b>
