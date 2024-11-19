x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K

Augusta /
| 19 Nov 2024 | 05:57
    <b>The New Jersey North Girls on the Run Fall 5K begins Sunday morning, Nov. 17 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    The New Jersey North Girls on the Run Fall 5K begins Sunday morning, Nov. 17 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Members of the Girls on the Run program, their running buddies, family members and program alumni take part in the 5K. </b>
    Members of the Girls on the Run program, their running buddies, family members and program alumni take part in the 5K.
    <b>Kayla Fortunato of Ridgewood is the first to finish the race. She finished third in the 25th Girls on the Run New Jersey North 5K on May 18 in Sparta.</b>
    Kayla Fortunato of Ridgewood is the first to finish the race. She finished third in the 25th Girls on the Run New Jersey North 5K on May 18 in Sparta.
    <b>Kayla Fortunato of Ridgewood</b>
    Kayla Fortunato of Ridgewood
    <b>Brian Savely of Hamburg holds a sign saying ‘You’ve got this.’</b>
    Brian Savely of Hamburg holds a sign saying ‘You’ve got this.’
    <b>Kevin and Mimi Averill of Pompton Lakes cheer on Team Amelia and Vinny.</b>
    Kevin and Mimi Averill of Pompton Lakes cheer on Team Amelia and Vinny.
    Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K
    <b>Girls on the Run is open to students in grades 3-5 and grades 6-8.</b>
    Girls on the Run is open to students in grades 3-5 and grades 6-8.
    <b>Girls on the Run participants are encouraged to complete the 5K, which they prepare for all season.</b>
    Girls on the Run participants are encouraged to complete the 5K, which they prepare for all season.
    Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K
    Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K
    Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K
    Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K
    Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K
    Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K
    Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K
    <b>The New Jersey North Girls on the Run Fall 5K begins Sunday morning, Nov. 17 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. </b>
    The New Jersey North Girls on the Run Fall 5K begins Sunday morning, Nov. 17 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.
    <b>Spectators line the route of the 5K.</b>
    Spectators line the route of the 5K.
    <b>Girls wait for the race to begin.</b>
    Girls wait for the race to begin.