x
Photos: Harvest on the Glen Farm

Wantage /
| 09 Nov 2024 | 07:34
    <b>Residents visit the DAR Elias Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage on Saturday, Nov. 9 to see what life was like on a rural farm at harvest time in the 18th and 19th centuries. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Members of the Chinkchewunska Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution give tours of the Elias Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage.</b>
    <b>The Van Bunschooten Museum is set up as the typical farm would have been at harvest time in the 18th and 19th centuries. </b>
    <b>Rich Ziccardi of Wantage holds his baby, Reagan, by the barn.</b>
