Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Harvest on the Glen Farm
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 09 Nov 2024 | 07:34
Residents visit the DAR Elias Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage on Saturday, Nov. 9 to see what life was like on a rural farm at harvest time in the 18th and 19th centuries. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Members of the Chinkchewunska Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution give tours of the Elias Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage.
The Van Bunschooten Museum is set up as the typical farm would have been at harvest time in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Rich Ziccardi of Wantage holds his baby, Reagan, by the barn.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Chinkchewunska Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
2
DAR Elias Van Bunschooten Museum
3
Harvest on the Glen Farm
4
maria kovic
5
Wantage
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED