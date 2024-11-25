x
Photos: Holiday Train Display

| 25 Nov 2024 | 07:12
    <b>Luke and Maggie Gibson of Oak Ridge look at the Holiday Train Display on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hamburg. The display was set up by the Sussex County Railroad Club. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Nicholas Phillips of Hardyston looks at a display.
    Sussex County Railroad Club members Noel Phillips, left, and Dave Rutan set up the model train displays.
    Madi and Jared Hackett of Clifton watch a model train move around the track.
    Members of the Sussex County Railroad Club.
