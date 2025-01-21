Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party
| 21 Jan 2025 | 08:20
The Mad Hatter greets a guest at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Sparta High School auditorium. The event was a meet and greet as well as a performance by the cast of the middle school musical ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’
(Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
The Sparta Middle School student playing Alice sings during the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.
The cast of the Sparta Middle School musical ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ performs for guests.
