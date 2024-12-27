x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Menorah lighting in Vernon

| 27 Dec 2024 | 08:17
    <b>Residents gather for a menorah lighting Thursday, Dec. 26 in Vernon. Candles traditionally are lit in menorahs for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. The Jewish holiday began Dec. 25 and ends Jan. 1. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Residents gather for a menorah lighting Thursday, Dec. 26 in Vernon. Candles traditionally are lit in menorahs for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. The Jewish holiday began Dec. 25 and ends Jan. 1. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi poses with Rabbi Mendel Dubov, director of Chabad in Sussex County, at the township’s menorah lighting Thursday, Dec. 26. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi poses with Rabbi Mendel Dubov, director of Chabad in Sussex County, at the township’s menorah lighting Thursday, Dec. 26. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>ML3 Austin, Samantha and Madeline Felixbrod of Vernon at the menorah lighting.</b>
    ML3 Austin, Samantha and Madeline Felixbrod of Vernon at the menorah lighting.