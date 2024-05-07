x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Mother’s Market Craft and Vendor Fair

| 07 May 2024 | 02:42
    MM1 Kasey Dellatorre, Brysol Sabol, Stephanie Sabol and Jarrett Lopez at the Mother’s Market Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, May 4. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    MM1 Kasey Dellatorre, Brysol Sabol, Stephanie Sabol and Jarrett Lopez at the Mother’s Market Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, May 4. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    MM2 Vicky Burgio of Stillwater shops at the first Mother’s Market Craft and Vendor Fair hosted by the Vernon Township Fire Company #1 Auxiliary.
    MM2 Vicky Burgio of Stillwater shops at the first Mother’s Market Craft and Vendor Fair hosted by the Vernon Township Fire Company #1 Auxiliary.
    MM3 Local artisans and vendors were selling jewelry, art, sewn creations and other handmade items.
    MM3 Local artisans and vendors were selling jewelry, art, sewn creations and other handmade items.
    MM4 Edgar, Lucere, Gesu and Gladys Cantu at the event held in the Vernon Firehouse.
    MM4 Edgar, Lucere, Gesu and Gladys Cantu at the event held in the Vernon Firehouse.
    Local artisans and vendors were selling jewelry, art, sewn creations and other handmade items.
    Local artisans and vendors were selling jewelry, art, sewn creations and other handmade items.
    Jenna and Greg Vander Groef of Vernon.
    Jenna and Greg Vander Groef of Vernon.
    Joe Buono of Sparta sells items from For the Love of Toffee.
    Joe Buono of Sparta sells items from For the Love of Toffee.