x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Mountain Creek’s Pond Skim

Vernon /
| 19 Mar 2024 | 07:13
    The annual Pond Skim was Sunday, March 17 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. It marked the end of the ski season at the resort. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The annual Pond Skim was Sunday, March 17 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. It marked the end of the ski season at the resort. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Competitors ski onto a man-made pond at the end of the slope in the South Base Area. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Competitors ski onto a man-made pond at the end of the slope in the South Base Area. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    A crowd awaits competitors in the annual Pond Skim at Mountain Creek in Vernon.
    A crowd awaits competitors in the annual Pond Skim at Mountain Creek in Vernon.
    Some competitors wore costumes.
    Some competitors wore costumes.
    Photos: Mountain Creek’s Pond Skim
    The Pond Skim event included a barbecue to show appreciation of season passholders.
    The Pond Skim event included a barbecue to show appreciation of season passholders.
    Photos: Mountain Creek’s Pond Skim
    Photos: Mountain Creek’s Pond Skim
    Ava Koerner and her mother, Natasha, at right, were among the spectators.
    Ava Koerner and her mother, Natasha, at right, were among the spectators.
    A man-made pond was created in the South Base Area for the event.
    A man-made pond was created in the South Base Area for the event.