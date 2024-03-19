Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Mountain Creek’s Pond Skim
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 19 Mar 2024 | 07:13
The annual Pond Skim was Sunday, March 17 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. It marked the end of the ski season at the resort. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Competitors ski onto a man-made pond at the end of the slope in the South Base Area. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
A crowd awaits competitors in the annual Pond Skim at Mountain Creek in Vernon.
Some competitors wore costumes.
The Pond Skim event included a barbecue to show appreciation of season passholders.
Ava Koerner and her mother, Natasha, at right, were among the spectators.
A man-made pond was created in the South Base Area for the event.
