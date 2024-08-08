Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos of the fair
Augusta
/
08 Aug 2024
Sheep judging Saturday, Aug. 3 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show
. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Dwight Scott judges the poultry contest Saturday, Aug. 3 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
The Demolition Derby on Sunday evening, Aug. 4. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Theresa and Logan Curry of Andover on the merry-go-round. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
SUNY Morrisville’s Belgian hitch is the only competing collegiate hitch in North America. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Fair-goers watch the Hot Dog Pig Races on Sunday, Aug. 4. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Contestants in the Hot Dog Pig Races.
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
Noah Lamkin of Tampa, Fla., takes a snack break. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
Lehigh Valley Cloggers perform Saturday, Aug. 3 at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Tucker Kresge with Willow. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Fair-goers listen to a pitch to play a game. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Wesson Wilpelt sits on a toy cow. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Carnival ride at the fair. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Brielle Morris looks at a chick. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Children on a carnival ride. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Crowd at the Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Crowd at the Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Davannah and Natalie Crouch of Blairstown. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
DJ, Savannah and Elliott Meisinger of Newton. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’ (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
Carnival rides at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Cow judging Saturday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Sheep judging Saturday, Aug. 3
. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Cow judging. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Veterans Trail competition Saturday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Horse Pleasure Class 50 judging. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Western Pleasure Class 50 judging. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’ (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Children wear costumes to take part in ‘Giovanni Anastasini Presents: Join the Circus.’ (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Layne and Michelle Vellenga with Jack. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Hawkon Swisshelm with Spot. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Celine Singer Andrews visits the baby chicks. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Logan Deguarde comes down the slide at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Dean Barkenbus with Nugget. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Dawn Dembowky with Butter. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Alana Dembowski with Tater. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Halley Greenwale with Alice and Kaley Holloway with Bella. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Justin Ott with Soda Pop. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Demi Braelyn with Stassey. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Douglas Demarco and Ethan Westla with Fuzzy. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Cows wait for judging. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Contestants await their turn in the ring. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Alexis Younglas grooming Manny. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
The Morris family visits the animals at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
A goat at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
A goat in a pen at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Alexis Younglas with Manny. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’ (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Christopher Shinn and Nicole McDonald at the Sussex County United Brewers & Alchemists (SCUBA) beer awards. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Children take part in a puppet show at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
At the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Award-winning vegetables on display. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
RELATED NEWS
Don’t miss these 10 must-see attractions at the New Jersey State Fair
Rescue dogs dazzle with high-flying stunts
Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus’ freestylers fly throught the sky.
Top acts and ‘good old-fashioned fun’ at fair
